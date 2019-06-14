TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

Some of the St. Louis Blues Players brought the Stanley Cup to O.B. Clark’s in Brentwood yesterday, giving fans the chance to catch a glimpse at the cup and get autographs from players. You’ll have the chance to see the cup tomorrow during the Championship Parade downtown – which starts at Noon.

A new baby foal was born at the home of the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales, Warm Springs Ranch Wednesday night, just after the final buzzer during Game 7 – her name Gloria!

AND

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors by a score of 114-110 in Game Six last night . . . to win their first-ever NBA title and first team outside of the US to win an NBA Championship.