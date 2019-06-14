Prosecutors to retry Kellen Winslow Jr. on rape charges

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Former pro football player Kellen Winslow Jr. will be retried after a jury convicted him of raping a homeless woman but failed to agree on eight other criminal charges, California prosecutors said Friday.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Owens said at a hearing in San Diego County Superior Court that five women who testified against Winslow at the first trial will be back on the witness stand at a second trial set for September.

Winslow, who played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets, was convicted Monday of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman and two counts of lewd conduct involving two other women.

A judge declared a mistrial on the remaining charges — including two counts of rape involving a hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl in 2003 — after the jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked.

The judge denied a defense request that Winslow, 35, be released on $1 million bail and home confinement after the prosecution said that while he was free on bail last January he approached an 18-year-old high school senior walking near his home in Encinitas and told her she was attractive and asked where she lived.

The judge ruled him a danger to the community and a flight risk, especially now that he has been convicted.

He is the son of Chargers Hall of Fame receiver Kellen Winslow, who attended all of the first trial.

His new trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30. The defense has asked for his sentencing hearing for his single conviction to be postponed until he is retried.