AP Top Sports News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Woodland gouges out a birdie and leads by 2 at US Open
No longer champs, injured Warriors brace for unclear summer
California police say Raptors president shoved, hit deputy
McCann delivers 2-run single, Braves win 8th straight
Parade, rally at the Arch to honor Stanley Cup champ Blues
Bauers hits for cycle as Indians drub Tigers 13-4
Raptors’ title sees Canada set viewing, spending records
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75 before Hall enshrinement
LEADING OFF: Darvish at Dodger Stadium, Nola vs hot Braves
Canada inspired in World Cup by Toronto Raptors NBA title