The Latest: Warriors break NBA’s season points record

No team has ever scored more points in an NBA season than the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors.

Andre Iguodala’s score in the second quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals gave Golden State 46 points for the evening — and put the Warriors up to 12,097 for the season, including playoffs.

The most points ever scored in a season had been 12,096, by the 1984-85 Los Angeles Lakers in 101 games. These Warriors, who are playing their 104th game of the season, entered Thursday with 12,051.

Golden State scored 12,006 points in the 2015-16 season, in 106 games. That’s the third-most in a season.

Kyle Lowry has 15 points and Toronto leads Golden State 33-32 after the first quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors made seven 3-pointers in the quarter, after going 8 for 32 from deep in Game 5. Lowry was 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

He scored Toronto’s first 11 points, and needed barely over 2 minutes to get there. He’s also the first player in these playoffs to make four 3-pointers in the opening quarter of a game.

Klay Thompson made his first four shots and has 10 for Golden State. Toronto led by as many as nine points, and Stephen Curry nearly made an 85-footer to end the quarter.

The final game at Oracle Arena has started.

Still unclear: If it’ll also be the final game of this NBA season.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors has tipped off. The Raptors lead the series 3-2 and have a chance to clinch their first championship.

The two-time defending champion Warriors are merely trying to send it back to Toronto for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night.

This game is the 2,070th game at Oracle for the Warriors. They’ll move from Oakland to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

The Warriors are going with yet another new starting lineup.

Golden State is trying its 11th different starting five of this postseason, adding Kevon Looney at center to the first-string unit for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The 11 lineups extends Golden State’s NBA record for a single playoffs, at least since such things started being tracked nearly 50 years ago.

Looney will join Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry in Golden State’s first five.

Toronto’s starters are unchanged: Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr says ailing Warriors big man Kevon Looney will try to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The 6-foot-9 Looney re-aggravated a cartilage fracture in his right collarbone area during Game 5.

Kerr says, “Kevon just warmed up on the court with Chris DeMarco. He’s doing decently I think he’ll give it a go. We’ll see how he holds up.”

The Warriors are honoring injured star Kevin Durant and paying tribute to Oracle Arena with yellow rally towels given to fans for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

One line on the towel reads FOR OAK and the next line says LAND (FOR OAKLAND) with the “K” and “D” lined up in white for Durant’s initials and nickname, “KD.”

In the 2,070th game at Oracle, the Warriors were set to sell out their 343rd consecutive game and say farewell at last to the place they called home for 47 years. Golden State will move its games, practices and day-to-day operations to new Chase Center in San Francisco beginning next season.

Oracle held its first game on Nov. 29, 1966 against Chicago.

The Toronto Raptors have a second chance at claiming their first NBA championship.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be played Thursday night, the Raptors entering with a 3-2 series lead over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Golden State is 0-3 at home against Toronto this season, losing all three games by double digits. And this will be the final time that the Warriors play a home game at Oracle Arena, with the team moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

Golden State fought off elimination with a 106-105 win in Game 5 at Toronto on Monday night.

