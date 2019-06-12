Trump says he may move 2,000 US troops to Poland

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is considering moving about 2,000 additional troops into Poland from elsewhere in Europe.

Trump is cautioning during an Oval Office meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda that the decision isn’t final.

U.S. officials had said Trump was expected to announce that he was sending about 1,000 additional troops and a squadron of Reaper drones to Poland to aid its self-defense amid concerns about Russian military activity.

Polish leaders have been lobbying for additional forces for months and had hoped for a permanent U.S. base they said could be called “Fort Trump.”

The leaders are scheduled to participate in a “joint signing ceremony” Wednesday before they go to the Rose Garden for a news conference.

