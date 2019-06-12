Granger Smith’s ‘Yee Yee Apparel’ T-Shirt Honors His Son River

Photo Credit: Getty Images; Facebook

Last Thursday, one of the worst possible things happened to Nashville star Granger Smith and his wife Amber. The world received the news that they had lost their three-year-old son, River Kelly, after a drowning accident at home. On an Instagram post, he wrote, “I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son. Following a tragic accident, and despite the doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.”

He continued, “Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be give a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them.”

Today we learned that we can be a part of a good thing with the help of his popular clothing line Yee Yee Apparel, and Dell Children’s Medical Center, the hospital that cared for River before he passed away. All of the proceeds from the sale of these t-shirts will go directly to the hospital. You can buy The River Smith Tribute Shirt through the Instagram post below.

@iamholleman