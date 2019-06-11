TRENDING: Game 7 Watch Party @ Busch, Ortiz Update & Bear Swims at Lake of the Ozarks!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

The St. Louis Blues Game 7 watch party Wednesday night at Enterprise Center sold out within 30 minutes yesterday. If you still wanna be part of the fun the Cardinals are hosting a watch party at Busch Stadium – those tickets go on sale at 2pm today.

We found out yesterday that Former Red Sox star DAVID ORTIZ was shot in the Dominican Republic. His assistant says he was shot by a hitman, British tabloids claim it could’ve been over an affair and apparently, the bullet did hit his liver and large intestine.

AND

Video of a bear swimming at Lake of the Ozarks is going viral and actually pretty cute. I posted it at the Bud and Broadway Facebook Page.