AP Top U.S. News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

Virginia primary has lots of surprise, no clear message
US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis
As bishops gather, prosecutors step up scrutiny of church
US to use Army base in Oklahoma to shelter migrant children
Southern Baptists meet; endorse steps against sex abuse
Openings set at Illinois trial in slaying of Chinese scholar
Mistrial declared on remaining counts against ex-NFL player
Building materials helped spread Grenfell fire, US suit says
Jury can’t decide on charges against Arizona border activist
Woman alleges 2008 sexual assault by UCLA gynecologist