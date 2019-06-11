AP Top Business News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

States sue to stop $26.5 billion Sprint-T-Mobile deal
Stocks fizzle after early gains, suffer 1st loss in 6 days
Facebook launching app that pays users for data on app usage
$1.6B pipeline proposed to move North Dakota crude oil
Boeing airliner deliveries tumble amid problems with 737 Max
Tesla CEO lifts shareholder spirits, takes aim at media
Tech on trial: House mulls antitrust help for news industry
Justice’s antitrust chief sketches how he’ll assess big tech
Treasury limits state and local tax cap workarounds
New Jersey mandates panic buttons for hotel room cleaners