Carrie Underwood Calls Upon Joan Jett During CMA Fest Performance

Highlight after highlight. That’s probably the best way to describe CMA Fest in Nashville over the weekend. One of those highlights was an unforgettable moment when Carrie Underwood and rocker Joan Jett both jumped on stage together to perform “Bad Reputation”. Check it out here and let us know what you think of the performance that had the crowd rockin’ out at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman