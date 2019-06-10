Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3:
June 10, 2019
1. Longtime Red Sox star David Ortiz is recovering from surgery after he was shot Sunday in the Dominican Republic.
2. The St. Louis Blues will be playing the Boston Bruins again to determine the Stanley Cup winner.
3. A resident in Ballwin returned home from vacation to quite the surprise in their pantry.
Ballwin resident returns from vacation to find python in pantry https://t.co/wmF3Rv4OpV #KMOV pic.twitter.com/PKOYumTdC3— KMOV (@KMOV) June 10, 2019