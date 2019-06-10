AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Tech on trial: House panel begins review of market power Democrats press to retain longtime abortion funding ban House Democrats make deal to see Mueller files on Trump Seniors more likely to work longer in big metropolitan areas Biden says family more important than missed campaign trip Mexico denies Trump’s claim of secret concessions in deal Customs says hack exposed traveler, license plate images Justice Dept.: Review of Russia probe ‘broad in scope’ Daughter of ‘tiger mom’ Chua picked as Kavanaugh law clerk Border state challenges quick-release asylum practices