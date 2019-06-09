AP Top News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal Reports: David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic ‘Hadestown’ captures 8 Tony Awards, including best musical 1 killed, 5 injured when crane topples on Dallas apartments Hong Kong leader signals extradition bill will go forward Brush fire sets off evacuation at California amusement park Jimmy Carter, after hip surgery, back teaching Sunday school Sex abuse crisis the focus as US Catholic bishops convene The Latest: ‘Hadestown’ wins Tony Award for best new musical