TRENDING: Blues WIN 💙🏒💛, Rivers Cresting & FREE Donuts

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

The Blues won last night 2-1, now leading the series 3-2, and will return to STL with a chance to win their first ever Stanley Cup on home ice this Sunday.

Most of the rivers around our area are supposed to crest this weekend, at near record levels. Experts say it could take weeks for the water to recede to non-flood stage levels, leaving behind a mess and lots of flying insects.

AND

It’s National Donut Day, and you can get a free donut at Krispy Kreme just for walking through the door. Also, Dunkin’ Donuts has one free donut with a drink purchase. And Walmart is giving away over a million glazed donuts today.