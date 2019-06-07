The Latest: Donor says university is punishing him

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on University of Alabama decision to return record donation (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A top donor to the University of Alabama says he believes the school is punishing him after he called on students to boycott enrolling at the university in response to the state’s new abortion ban.

The university’s board of trustees voted Friday to return a $26.5 million gift to Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. and remove his name from the school of law. They say he made “numerous demands” regarding the operation of the school and that the decision had nothing to do with his call for a boycott.

Culverhouse, a 70-year-old Florida businessman, says he thinks the trustees reasoning is a “convenient lie,” adding that he believes they knew exactly what his expectations were when he made the gift in September.

___

11:15 a.m.

The University of Alabama law school no longer bears the name of a donor who called for a boycott after the state passed a hardline anti-abortion law.

A maintenance crew Friday took down Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr.’s name from the school that was named for him. Earlier Friday, school trustees voted to return $26.5 million he’d pledged to the school as well.

The school says the dispute has to do with his attempts to dictate how his donation is to be used. They say the 70-year-old Culverhouse made “numerous demands” regarding the operation of the school.

Culverhouse says he has no doubt the moved was because of his abortion remarks.

__

10 a.m.

___

