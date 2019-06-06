WATCH: Luke Combs Covers Allman Brothers Hit ‘Ramblin’ Man’

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

I’m a massive fan of The Tonight Show‘s “Cover Room”. I’m also a fan of Luke Combs. So when we heard he was featured in the digital-only series where artists perform a cover of one of their favorite songs, we knew it was going to be classic. He chose to cover the Allman Brothers Band smash hit “Ramblin’ Man” in an acoustic setting and it does not disappoint.

Check out the cover here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman