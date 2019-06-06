TRENDING: Blues Game 5, STL Flooding & D-Day 75th Anniversary

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

St. Louis Blues play game 5 of the Stanley Cup FINALS tonight in Boston. They return home for Game 6 this Sunday.

Most of the rivers around our area are supposed to crest tomorrow morning, at near record levels. Kimmswick is getting extra help sand bagging from inmates at the state prison.

It’s the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and about 13,000 U.S. paratroopers jumped into northern France to commemorate the anniversary. Including a D-Day veteran named Tom Rice, who’s 97 now.