TRENDING: Bruins Broken Jaw, Pritzker Deploys National Guard & Imo’s Helping Pets Get Adopted!

St. Louis Blues will play game 5 of the Stanley Cup FINALS tomorrow night in Boston. And according to reports the Bruins captain and number 1 defensemen will be sitting out due to a broken jaw, after getting hit in the face with a puck Monday night.

Flooding across our area has caused Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker, to deploy additional National Guardsman to help with the rising Mississippi and Illinois rivers.

Imo’s is partnering with Stray Rescue of St. Louis – they’re paying adoption fees on dogs and cats (6 months and older) through the end of the month!