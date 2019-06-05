AP Top Technology News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Feds to test North Carolina election computers for hacking Americans think fake news is big problem, blame politicians YouTube updates hate speech guidelines to prohibit videos Is ‘Big Tech’ too big? A look at growing antitrust scrutiny Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe Amazon says drones will be making deliveries in ‘months’ Apple previews new software as it diversifies beyond iPhones School’s plan for facial recognition system raises concerns Should Amazon be broken up? ‘No,’ says Amazon executive EU legal expert says online defamation enforceable worldwide