Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

June 5, 2019

Tick tock goes the political clock as Dems weigh impeachment

Pentagon ends reviews of Niger ambush that killed 4 soldiers

Trump honors D-Day vets, discusses Vietnam deferment

Trump says no deal yet with Mexico to halt 5% tariff plan

Front-runner Biden is campaigning for president on his terms

Trump halts fetal tissue research by government scientists

Dem rivals rebuke Biden for not backing abortion rule repeal

Trump, Irish prime minister differ on Brexit, meeting venue

Congress challenged by funding emergency at the border

Senators launch bipartisan bid to block Saudi arms sales