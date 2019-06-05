2nd fatal wreck near site of 1 that killed 8 in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says multiple vehicles were involved in a fatal crash Wednesday in the same area where a crash took the lives of eight people two days earlier.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore told The Associated Press that “there will be fatalities” from the wreck Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 45 south of Scooba.

Moore spoke briefly from the scene of the wreck, which he described as “chaos.” He said one of the vehicles involved was a school bus that was empty.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman, Sgt. Andy West, was on his way to the wreck site Wednesday. He said multiple vehicles were involved.

Scooba is near the Alabama state line.

A wreck before dawn Monday killed eight people on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba. That one involved a box truck and a passenger van. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that it’s sending an investigator to look into technology on the 2020 International Harvester Corp. Box Truck and any potential contributing factors.

Weather isn’t believed to have contributed to the Monday wreck.

West said the eight men killed Monday were Guillermo Lugo, Francisco Lugo, David Lugo, Luis Lugo, Macario Peregrino, Jose Maldonedo, Arnulfo Martinez and Jose Barrera. The Lugos were brothers. All the victims lived in Macon, Mississippi.

Both drivers survived the Monday wreck. The van driver was Alejandro Resendiz, also of Macon. The truck driver was Steven McKinney of Good Hope, Alabama.