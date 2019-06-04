NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

AP Top News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

June 4, 2019

Trump-GOP split: Senators loudly oppose Mexico tariff threat

Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting

Trump administration halts cruises to Cuba under new rules

Dow jumps over 500 points amid hopes of Fed rate cut

After massacre, Virginia governor demands action on guns

New York poised to become first state to ban cat declawing

Britain plans ‘unprecedented’ D-Day event for queen, leaders

US tariffs looming, many in Mexico back president’s approach

San Francisco to force treatment on mentally ill drug users

Charges against alleged white supremacists tossed by judge