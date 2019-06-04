AP Top News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Trump-GOP split: Senators loudly oppose Mexico tariff threat Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting Trump administration halts cruises to Cuba under new rules Dow jumps over 500 points amid hopes of Fed rate cut After massacre, Virginia governor demands action on guns New York poised to become first state to ban cat declawing Britain plans ‘unprecedented’ D-Day event for queen, leaders US tariffs looming, many in Mexico back president’s approach San Francisco to force treatment on mentally ill drug users Charges against alleged white supremacists tossed by judge