TRENDING: Mississippi Flooding, Blues Play/Cards Sweep & iTunes Going Away

Flooding in our area has caused a levee breach in Lincoln County forcing evacuations, also causing the flood wall to give way in Alton and the flood water downtown caused some businesses to lose hot water and electricity. The Mississippi is expected to crest later this week.

St. Louis Blues host game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals tonight at 7pm, hoping to even up the series against the Bruins. While our Cardinals swept the Cubs this weekend.

Apple is reportedly dumping iTunes after 18 years. In its place, they’re releasing separate apps for all the stuff currently jammed into iTunes . . . like music, podcasts, TV, movies, and books. But don’t worry you won’t lose any of your downloaded purchases.