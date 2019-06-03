Federal list of troubled nursing homes revealed by senators

WASHINGTON (AP) — For years the federal government has kept under wraps the names of hundreds of nursing homes around the country found by inspectors to have serious ongoing health, safety or sanitary problems.

On Monday that secrecy began to crack as Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, both from Pennsylvania, released a previously undisclosed list of some 400 nursing homes where inspectors have found problems.

The lawmakers said the official silence calls into question the government’s commitment to families going through the difficult process of finding a nursing home for a loved one.

They’re asking the administration to publicly release the list and regularly update it.

The Trump administration says it’s already providing Americans more information on nursing homes and it’s reviewing whether it can legally release the list.