Hong Kong singer Anthony Wong scores hit with Tiananmen song

HONG KONG (AP) — Thirty years after it was crushed by China’s army, the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement is being commemorated in art, literature, public rallies and even synth pop.

Hong Kong singer Anthony Wong’s latest release, “Is It a Crime,” recorded with longtime musical partner Tats Lau, is finding an audience by doing just that. The two make up the group Tat Ming Pair, long a staple of the local music scene known as Cantopop for the Cantonese language in which the music is recorded.

Released in May, the composition has been banned in mainland China, where all discussion of the protest movement and the military crackdown is strictly taboo.