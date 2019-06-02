NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

June 2, 2019

Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals

Price finally solves Yankees as Red Sox win 8-5 to stop skid

Poetry on ice: Bruins’ potent power play is key to Cup Final

Patrick Cantlay rallies from 4 back to win the Memorial

South Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6 is No. 1 at US Women’s Open

Kyle Busch moves into tie for 9th with 55th career Cup win

Dixon wins Detroit Grand Prix after Queen Elizabeth II honor

Stan the Man: Wawrinka’s 5-set French win gets him Federer

Martin’s Seminoles keep going; Nos. 3, 4 national seeds out

Alfaro’s 4 RBIs help carry Marlins over Padres 9-3