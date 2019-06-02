NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Political News

AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

June 2, 2019

Trump heads to Europe at a time of remembrance, turmoil

US, Mexico officials to begin talks over tariffs, border

Impeachment hangs over Trump, top Dems want public support

The Latest: Trump says he may meet with Boris Johnson

Trump praises Powell and wife, and humorist Mark Russell

Trump says top White House economist Kevin Hassett leaving

Pentagon tells White House to stop politicizing military

Trump: ‘Not happy’ about ‘messed up’ Israeli politics

Correction: Election 2020-California Democrats story

Person arrested near White House after stopping car, leaving