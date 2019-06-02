AP Top Business News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Mexicans launch friendly defensive to deflect US tariffs White House: Trump ‘deadly serious’ about Mexico tariffs China blames US for trade dispute, but doesn’t escalate Reports: Justice Dept. preparing antitrust probe of Google Trump turbulence slows momentum for North America trade deal Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft Sephora to close US stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops YouTube, other services down due to eastern US congestion Trump says top White House economist Kevin Hassett leaving Airlines downgrade 2019 forecast amid trade spats, fuel hike