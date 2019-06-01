Kaymer builds 2-shot lead at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Martin Kaymer didn’t look the part of someone who hasn’t won in five years. He was bogey-free Saturday in the Memorial for a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead over Adam Scott going into the final round.

Scott also had a 66, finishing with a shot into 3 feet on the 18th hole at Muirfield Village.

They will be in the final group, two major champions who each reached No. 1 in the world are in the midst of a drought. Scott has gone more than three years since his last victory.

It might not be a two-man race. Hideki Matsuyama shot 64 and was in the group four shots behind that included Jordan Spieth (69) and Patrick Cantlay. All three of them last won in 2017.