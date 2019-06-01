Democratic candidates cyber chat with rural Nevada voters

MINDEN, Nev. (AP) — In California, Elizabeth Warren gazes into a laptop camera, resting her chin on her hand while recounting her working-class childhood for about 200 voters scattered across Nevada hundreds of miles away.

In Minden, Nevada, about 40 Democrats watch on a small television as Warren delivers parts of her stump speech before fielding her first question, posed by a teacher dialing into the videoconference from a high school library seven hours away in West Wendover.

Warren was one of four Democratic presidential candidates pioneering a virtual campaign trail in rural Nevada on Friday night. The early voting state has struggled to attract presidential candidates to its far-flung and sparsely populated towns, spurring Nevada Democrats to set up videoconference town halls with candidates.