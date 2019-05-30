TRENDING: Blues WIN 💙🏒💛, Illinois Senate OK’s Recreational Pot & Trebek Near Remission!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

St. Louis Blues beat the Bruins 3-2 in overtime last night to tie the Stanley Cup Final at a game apiece. This is the first time in the history of the Blues franchise that they’ve won a Stanley Cup Finals game – they play game 3 at home Saturday at 7pm.

The Illinois Senate has approved legalized recreational marijuana use. The plan now moves onto the Democratic-controlled House, who must approve the plan before Friday.

Jeopardy host, ALEX TREBEK says his stage 4 pancreatic cancer is nearing remission, and he thinks the “positive energy” from his fans is helping