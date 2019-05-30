Miranda Lambert’s Spokesperson Shuts Down Rumors That Her And Husband Brendan Are Splitting

Getty Images

Turns out Gossip Cop is at it again, debunking rumors of a Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin split after just 122 days of marriage. According to Star Magazine, the relationship is already over. A supposed source tells the magazine that Lambert is “moving out” of their $2 million apartment in New York City and telling friends that “marrying Brendan was the biggest mistake of her life.”

The anonymous source adds, “Flying Brendan back and forth to Tennessee was tiring.” Miranda isn’t having the rumors. In fact, just last week she went to Instagram and posted pictures of the two holding two rescue puppies on her farm in Nashville. Enter Gossip Cop, who checked in with Miranda’s spokesperson saying on the record that Star’s report is “completely made-up.” The spokesperson also added about the report saying, “Not one iota is true. They are happy and together!”

@iamholleman