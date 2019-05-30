AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

Louisiana’s Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law
Military judge frees Navy SEAL in advance of murder trial
R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related counts in Chicago
Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
Judge considering Missouri abortion clinic license case
California approves wide power outages to prevent wildfires
Hundreds in shelters as record flooding hits Arkansas River
Oregon, awash in marijuana, takes steps to curb production
Authorities: Army vet thought Muslims among people in crash