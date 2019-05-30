NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

May 30, 2019

Louisiana’s Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law

Military judge frees Navy SEAL in advance of murder trial

R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related counts in Chicago

Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

Judge considering Missouri abortion clinic license case

California approves wide power outages to prevent wildfires

Hundreds in shelters as record flooding hits Arkansas River

Oregon, awash in marijuana, takes steps to curb production

Authorities: Army vet thought Muslims among people in crash