TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

The St. Louis Blues hope to even up the series with the Bruins tonight in game 2 of the Stanley Cup FINALS – game time is 7pm.

A large rain wrapped tornado hit Kansas City, Kansas last night damaging at least 30 homes and injuring 12. This is the 12th straight day that at least eight tornadoes were reported in the US by the National Weather Service.

AND

Authorities had to remove a small bear from the Most Sacred Heart Parish in Eureka yesterday. The bear was tranquilized and taken to a heavily-wooded area. Some are saying that wildlife in our area are being displaced by rising flood waters.