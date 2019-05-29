ACM Honors To Feature Kacey Musgraves, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, More

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s that time of year again and the ACM Honors are back to hand out accolades on Wednesday, August 21 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. What we now know is that The Academy of Country Music will give Brooks & Dunn and Martina McBride the Cliffie Stone Icon Award this summer and Miranda Lambert will receive the Gene Weed Milestone Award. Kacey Musgraves will be honored with the Jim Reeves International Award.

The ACM also revealed on Tuesday that the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper version of A Star Is Born will get the Tex Ritter Film Award. Check out the post below and let us know if you’ll be watching the ACMs this year at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman