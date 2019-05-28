TRENDING: Blues Lose 4-2, Flood Warnings & Levine Leaving “The Voice”

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Amco Ranger, protecting people and property from pests since 1965.

The St. Louis Blues lost their 2 nothing lead and fell to the Bruins 4-2 last night in the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals. They play again tomorrow in Boston.

The Mississippi River flood forecast is calling for the crest to be at 44 feet downtown (14 feet above flood stage) this weekend, second only to the flood of 1993. The Meramec in Arnold is also at the major flood stage.

ADAM LEVINE abruptly announced that he’s quitting “The Voice”, and will NOT be back in the fall, even though NBC previously said he would be. He says it’s just time to move on.