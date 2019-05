Raiders agree to 1-year deal with troubled guard Incognito

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a one-year deal with troubled guard Richie Incognito.

Incognito’s agent, Ken Sarnoff, confirmed the deal on Twitter. He congratulated his client for his return to the NFL after sitting out last season in retirement.

The 35-year-old Incognito has played 11 years in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl four times. He immediately becomes the leading contender to start at left guard in Oakland.

But he has also been suspended for bullying former Miami teammate Jonathan Martin, allegedly made racist slurs to an opponent during a playoff game in January 2018 and has had two run-ins with police since he retired following the 2017 season.

Incognito pleaded guilty last month to disorderly conduct in Scottsdale, Arizona, after being accused of threatening employees at a funeral home where his father’s body was being held.

Incognito could face suspension from the NFL over those incidents.

