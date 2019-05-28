AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Tornadoes strafe Kansas City area in latest spasm of storms
Planned Parenthood: Missouri’s last abortion clinic may shut
Oklahoma attorney blames corporate greed for opioid crisis
Avenatti pleads not guilty to defrauding Stormy Daniels
Police say DNA links uncle to disappearance of Utah child
Intense rainfall in central US causing southern flooding
After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
More remains identified as US troops killed in Korean War
Speller balances bee with reality TV, social media stardom
Illinois may expand abortion rights as other states restrict