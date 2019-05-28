AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Tornadoes strafe Kansas City area in latest spasm of storms Planned Parenthood: Missouri’s last abortion clinic may shut Oklahoma attorney blames corporate greed for opioid crisis Avenatti pleads not guilty to defrauding Stormy Daniels Police say DNA links uncle to disappearance of Utah child Intense rainfall in central US causing southern flooding After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States More remains identified as US troops killed in Korean War Speller balances bee with reality TV, social media stardom Illinois may expand abortion rights as other states restrict