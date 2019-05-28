NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Sports News

AP Top Sports News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

May 28, 2019

Look out! First pitch goes a bit awry for White Sox employee

Raiders agree to 1-year deal with troubled guard Incognito

Phillies OF Herrera arrested in domestic case, put on leave

Smeltzer throws 6 shutout innings in debut, Twins top Brews

1, not done: Osaka avoids French Open upset; Halep wins, too

Blues must try to slow down Bruins in Stanley Cup Final

Durant travels with the Warriors to Toronto ahead of finals

Broncos give Chris Harris Jr. a hefty 2019 pay raise

LEADING OFF: Smeltzer’s amazing story, Paxton vs Paddack

SEC hired Deloitte to review its football officiating