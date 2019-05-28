AP Top Sports News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

Look out! First pitch goes a bit awry for White Sox employee Raiders agree to 1-year deal with troubled guard Incognito Phillies OF Herrera arrested in domestic case, put on leave Smeltzer throws 6 shutout innings in debut, Twins top Brews 1, not done: Osaka avoids French Open upset; Halep wins, too Blues must try to slow down Bruins in Stanley Cup Final Durant travels with the Warriors to Toronto ahead of finals Broncos give Chris Harris Jr. a hefty 2019 pay raise LEADING OFF: Smeltzer’s amazing story, Paxton vs Paddack SEC hired Deloitte to review its football officiating