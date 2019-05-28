AP Top News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
2020 preview? Feud between Trump and Biden flares up
6 months later, gene-edited babies stir new interest, debate
Police say DNA links uncle to disappearance of Utah child
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, others flouted 2008 restrictions
Kit Harington checks into wellness center post-‘Thrones’
Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest
Look out! First pitch goes a bit awry for White Sox employee
Tornadoes strafe Kansas City area in latest spasm of storms
Hawaii woman fell to ground bawling when found in forest