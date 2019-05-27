AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Trump wishes ‘happy Memorial Day’ to US, Japanese troops
Pence honors fallen service members at Arlington cemetery
In some Democrat-led states, lawmakers differ on abortion
California congressman says he’s taken photo with dead enemy
A hefty donation to Trump’s inaugural comes under scrutiny
French far-right makes big demands on Macron after small win
On North Korea, Trump seems to undermine a senior adviser
Rep. Hurd says US isn’t prepared to combat altered videos
Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall
Melania Trump colors fish with kids at Japan digital museum