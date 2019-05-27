AP Top International News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Trump wishes ‘happy Memorial Day’ to US, Japanese troops The Latest: North Korea worries linger as Trump leaves Japan The Latest: Reports say suspect in Japan mass stabbing dead Man with knife attacks schoolgirls in Japan; 3 believed dead The Latest: Merkel wants quick deal on head of EU Commission EU elections: Gutted center, high turnout, rising right Macron vs. Salvini: Two leaders face off over EU’s future Green parties’ gains could boost climate action in Europe Israel faces possible second election amid coalition crisis Syria, Israel exchange fire amid regional tension, 1 killed