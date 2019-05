AP Top Sports News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Bart Starr, QB who led Packers to greatness, dies at 85 Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500 on Penske’s golden anniversary Truex overcomes early problems to win Coca-Cola 600 NBA Finals are set: reigning Warriors vs. newcomer Raptors Bruins, Blues set to clash in bruising Stanley Cup Final Cubs slugger Kris Bryant exits game after outfield collision Kevin Na cruises to 4-shot Colonial win with final-round 66 US women beat Mexico 3-0 before starting title defense Many happy returns for Federer at 1st French Open since 2015 Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms