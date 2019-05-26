AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

Trump says he backs Japan’s efforts to talk with Iran The Latest: Trumps and emperor, empress, exchange gifts On North Korea, Trump seems to undermine a senior adviser Rep. Hurd says US isn’t prepared to combat altered videos Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall Melania Trump colors fish with kids at Japan digital museum State abortion bans may hand Democrats a political weapon 2020 Dem primary calendar may boost Hispanic voter clout Trump asks Citizenship and Immigration Services head to quit US moves to strengthen forces in Middle East to counter Iran