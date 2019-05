AP Top Business News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

‘Aladdin’ soars, but ‘Booksmart’ barely passes at box office Judge: Anheuser-Busch must pull some ads about MillerCoors French government cautious on Fiat-Chrysler-Renault hookup Greek prime minister calls for early election after EU loss Teva settles with Oklahoma for $85 million in opioid case Japan trade a problem for Trump, but not as bad as China Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms Trump opens state visit, needles Japan over trade issues Brexit Party wins, Conservatives bashed in UK’s EU voting Arkansas newspaper gambles on free iPads as the future