New evidence links Colombia army chief to civilian slayings

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — New evidence has emerged linking the embattled head of Colombia’s army to the alleged cover-up of civilian killings more than a decade ago.

Documents from Colombia’s prosecutor’s office show that Gen. Nicacio Martínez Espinel in 2005 signed off on at least seven payments to informants in combat operations in which civilians were killed.

The documents were provided to The Associated Press by a person familiar with an ongoing investigation into the killings.

Martínez Espinel is already facing mounting pressure to resign over orders he gave troops this year to double the number of guerrillas and criminals they kill, capture or force to surrender in combat.

Colombia’s military has been blamed for as many as 5,000 extrajudicial killings at the height of the country’s armed conflict in the mid-2000s.