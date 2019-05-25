Na settles for 69, 2-shot Colonial lead over Spieth, Furyk

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Na settled for a 1-under 69 a day after going low at Colonial again, taking a two-shot lead Saturday over a group that included local favorite Jordan Spieth and 2003 U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk.

Na recovered from a double bogey at the par-5 11th that cost him the lead, steadying himself over the final seven holes to reach 9 under. His 62 in the second round was his third at least that low over a span of six rounds at Colonial.

Spieth and Furyk, winless since 2015, both shot 68 and were among the group at 7 under along with C.T. Pan, who was tied with Na before bogeys on the final two holes. Pan settled for a 68 as well.

First-round leader Tony Finau (71) fell into the group at 7 under with a bogey on 18 after hitting his driver into the water.

Birdies among the leaders were fairly scarce with most of them playing in windy conditions that have made afternoon rounds difficult all week on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan.

Second-round leader Jonas Blixt didn’t have any, opening with a bogey on the easy par-5 first before three more in his 74. He is four shots back.

The best rounds came from players with significantly earlier tee times. Mackenzie Hughes shot 65 to join Spieth, Furyk and company. Charley Hoffman had the day’s best round at 7-under 63 and was tied at 6 under with Austin Cook, who shot 65.

