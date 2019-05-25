Carapaz wins Stage 14 to take overall lead of Giro d’Italia

COURMAYEUR, Italy (AP) — Richard Carapaz of Ecuador won the grueling 14th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday to move into the overall lead.

Carapaz, who rides for Movistar, attacked with just over 25 kilometers remaining of the 131-kilometer (81-mile) route from Saint-Vincent to Courmayeur in the Valle d’Aosta region near the French border.

Simon Yates finished second, 1 minute, 32 seconds behind Carapaz at the end of the stage which featured five climbs and a second successive uphill finish.

Vincenzo Nibali crossed the line in third place, 1:54 behind, with the same time as a number of other overall favorites, including Primoz Roglic.

Carapaz now leads Roglic by seven seconds with Nibali third, 1:47 behind.

The three-week race ends in Verona on June 2.

