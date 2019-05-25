Broadhurst opens 2-shot lead at Senior PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Defending champion Paul Broadhurst waited out two storm delays to shoot a bogey-free third round Saturday and open a two-shot lead at the Senior PGA Championship.

The breaks in play didn’t affect the 53-year-old from England, who finished with a 3-under 67 and moved to 6-under 204 for the $3.25 million major at Oak Hill’s East Course. Broadhurst hasn’t bogeyed in 38 consecutive holes.

He entered the day as the co-leader with Esteban Toledo, who tumbled into seventh at 1 over for the tournament after shooting 4 over 74.

The third round began with hardly a breeze and temperatures in 60s. The day ended with a steady breeze and muggy conditions with temperatures reaching 80.

Storms also caused a more than two-hour delay midway through the opening round Thursday.

