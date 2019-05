Leonard scores 27, Raptors advance to first NBA Finals NBA Finals are set: reigning Warriors vs newcomer Raptors Padres hit team-record 7 HRs, rout Jays 19-4, win 5th in row Cubs top Reds 8-6 in wild 6-HR game Na settles for 69, 2-shot Colonial lead over Spieth, Furyk Hamilton, Pagenaud and Byron on pole in motorsports’ big day LEADING OFF: Price ill, Jays slump, HR-prone Hess at Coors